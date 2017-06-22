10 of the best: Your guide to must see events this week

1 Roamin’ Jasmine

Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, Thursday June 22 at 7.30pm

Scarborough Spa Orchestra

Forged out of the lively street music scene in the French Quarter of New Orleans, the members of the Roamin’ Jasmine found one another busking under the swampy Louisiana sun, along the banks of the Mississippi, or after hours in storefronts on Royal, Frenchmen and Decatur Streets.

Tickets: 01723 384500

2 Martina Cole

Scarborough Library, Vernon Road, Tuesday June 27

This is the only Yorkshire date – and the first – of best-selling crime writer Martina Cole’s tour. She will be talking about her latest book Betrayal. The event will be chaired by Books by the Beach co-director Peter Guttridge

Tickets: Stephen Joseph Theatre, 01723 370541 and online at www.booksbythebeach.co.uk

3 Armed Forces Day

Scarborough, Saturday June 24

This popular family fun day out, now in its ninth year, takes place on South Bay, Scarborough.

Includes Red Arrows, Spitfir parade, parachute display.

Free

4 Castle Howard in Bloom

June 29 to July 2

Stunning floral arrangements, demonstration, guided garden tours, cream teas and gift shop.

Book online:wwwcastlehoward.co.uk

5 Outdoor gigs

Dalby Forest, near Pickering

Rick Astley plays Dalby Forest on Friday followed by Elbow on Saturday. Both gigs are part of Forest Live – an independent programme organised by the Forestry Commission to bring forests to new audiences. Income generated from ticket sales is spent on protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands.

Tickets: www.forestry. gov.uk/music.

6Spa Orchestra: gala night

Scarborough Spa, Thursday June 29

Next Thursday will be a great evening for all lovers of Johann Strauss and his friends and family, as the Scarborough Spa Orchestra bring you A Night In Vienna. In addition to favourite orchestral items, there will also be some well-known songs from soprano Debra Morley.

Familiar tunes will also be the order of the day on Monday June 26 when the Spa Orchestra turn its attention to the silver screen and present an evening of Reel Music.

Big themes from James Bond, Harry Potter and Pirates of the Caribbean movies will be balanced by the more romantic tunes from Breakfast at Tiffanys, Out of Africa and Casablanca.

Tickets: 01723 821888

7 Cock O’ the North Continental Road Races

Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough, Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25

Come along to Oliver’s Mount road race circuit and experience the excitement of motorbike racing.

The carpark is also in the same field as the trade village so full access to the shops and food stalls.

www.auto66.com

8 Glaisdale Open Gardens

Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25

The event is held in alternate years to raise money for the Yorkshire and Great Northern Air Ambulances, local charities and good causes. In 2015, £4,000 was raised. This year the event will have 10 open gardens.

Entry: by donation

9 Kayak adventure

Boggle Hole, near Robin Hood’s Bay, Saturday June 24 from 10am

Guided sea kayaking from Boggle Hole to Ravenscar in conjunction with East Barnby Outdoor Centre.

Children over 14 welcome

Meeting point

Meet on the beach at Boggle Hole, near the youth hostel. All equipment is provided. Bring a packed lunch, old shoes/sandals plus swimwear and a towel.

Book: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/44261145-8792-4477-8092-1e56315cf464/pages/details

10 Music in the Park

Peasholm Park, Scarborough, Sunday June 25 from 2.30pm

The season of brass band concerts each Sunday is under way. This week sees Stape Silver Band from Ryedale take to the bandstand on the lake.

Free