10 of the best: Your guide to must see events this week

1 Nearly Famous

Corporation Club, Dean Road, Scarborough, Saturday July 29

Ray Mears is at the Atlas Festival at Scampston

Nearly Famous plus guests will play their third gig for charity at the Corporation Club.

The band Jonty, Bob Woodyatt, Pete Liley, Graham Trousdale and Pete Jackson will recreate the sounds of the 60s with Paul Murray providing 60s music with his disco and light show.

All money raised will be donated to Scarborough Disabled Swimming Club. All the band members are original members of local bands who performed in the Scarborough area in the 60s, Jonty and the Strangers, The Moonshots, Mandrakes, Incas and Brave New World.

Tickets on sale at £7.50 from Record Revivals, Northway.

Steampunk Weekend in at Whitby Pavilion

2 Steampunk Weekend

Whitby Pavilion, Friday July 28 to Sunday July 30

Montague Jacques Fromage is the special guest and host for the Friday event Beyond the Sea. Dr Atticus Oldman, of The Absinthe Affair, will also be producing live podcasts and interviews from the event for future radio broadcasts.

Entrance to the Steampunk Fayre Heaven is free, open Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Tickets: 01947 458899

3Seawatch

Bempton Cliffs, Saturday July 29 to Sunday August 6

RSPB Bempton Cliffs is taking part in the UK’s National Whale and Dolphin Week.

It is inviting visitors along to help spot these underwater beauties.

Bempton Cliffs will be running daily whale and dolphin themed guided walks, and there will be plenty of information to hand, where visitors can discover all about the UK’s cetacean species. Information on how these species travel, relax, socialise and communicate will be available, and staff will be helping to indentify different species.

Charges apply

4 Party in the Park

Flamingo Land, near Malton, Saturday July 29 from 6pm

Scouting for Girls headline with support from boyband Taken and Mumford and Sons tribute band Chasing Mumford. Other acts include X Factor’s Beth Brookes, O’Brien Hesson and Ultimate Jess Glynne tribute show. The evening entertainment at the outdoor venue starts at 6pm with the Farewell Show starring our v Mia and Mylo meerkat mascots and acrobatic group the Bongo Warriors.

Ticket info: admittance included in day passes or £10 from 5pm.

5 Festival of Filey - Return of the Dragon

Filey Country Park, Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30

The festival starts on Saturday with an opening ceremony on Filey Bandstand, Crescent Gardens, at 11am, followed by a parade through Filey arriving at the Country Park at 1pm.

Look out for Filey Dragon Marching Bands, Marauding Vikings, Sea Cadets, the Imps Motorcycle Display Team, Stampede Stunt Company featuring the Dzhigitovka! the Way of the Cossack Warrior, a classic car and bike exhibition, traditional funfair, trade stalls, a world food fair and classic tea room serving tea and scones.

There will also be a large stage featuring local bands plus European tribute bands, the Rock of Ages and Planet Abba.

Saturday kicks off at 10.30am with entertainment and the fun continues until 10pm.

Sunday starts at noon and continues until 8pm.

Free

6 Great British Food Festival

Castle Howard, near Malton, Saturday July and Sunday July 30

The Great British Food Festival comes to Castle Howard. With more than 100 artisan food stalls, craft and gift marquee, top chef demos,children’s entertainment and great live music, it’s a fun foodie day out for the whole family. Included in admission.

Admission charges apply

7 Scarecrow Festival

Muston, July 29 to August 6

Spot the men and women of straw in locations throught the village between Scarborough and Filey. Tield available as a car park. The small fee taken for parking along with money raised by the refreshments sold at the village hall are held in a fund and used to the benefit of the village and local causes.

Small car parking charge

8 Atlas Festival

Scampston Hall, near Malton, Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30

Atlas is a celebration of music, food, drinks, and entertainment from around the world. here are several countries to explore, and with over 60 different classes, workshops, musicians, performers, inspirational speakers, outdoor activities, films, and secret areas to keep you entertained all weekend, there really is something for everyone. Featuring jazz, world music, pop, rock, drum ‘n’ bass, indie, hip hop, rap, techno, r‘n’b, dance, electronic. Featuring Reef , Toploader, N-Trance, Fatman Scoop, Ray Mears bushcraft talk, Seeds of Creation, Blow Trio, Goldie Lookin’ Chain (GLC), Sian Evans, Panjabi MC, DJ Tall Paul, Rose Betts, Inspirational Explorer Justin Miles, The Shakers, DJ Kippax, Rui da Silva, Rogue One and Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Tickets online or just £30 on gate

9 Magic Mike

Scarborough Spa, every Wednesday from August 2 to 23 at 7pm

Mike will be wowing the crowd with his magical skills, and of course, naughty Oscar will be trying to lend a helping hand. Cheeky Chuck will be making an appearance too.

The evening also features some routines from the Hey Presto Dancers, a young dance troupe that adds the sparkle to the action-packed magical comedy show.

Tickets 01723 821888

10 4 Tea with Gannetts.

Bemtpon Cliffs, every Tuesday and Sunday at 2pm until early October

From this month onwards, the gannets at RSPB Bempton Cliffs take centre stage. It’s a spectacular sight to see them soar and swoop around their nesting sites, the heart of which is the isea arch of Staple Newk. And if the wind is in the right direction, you can almost get nose-to-beak with these giants of the seabird world.

Every Tuesday and Sunday at 2pm until early October, there’s a chance for visitors to get to know the gannets – and indulge in a cream tea too. Learn amazing facts about the birds – like they mate for life and how far they can fly from their nests in search of food for their young.

Tea with Gannets starts with a walk, led by a friendly, informative guide. At the end of the walk, put your feet up enjoy a Yorkshire cuppa along with a scone served with cream and jam. There are other activities at the cliffs.

Charges apply and booking essential on 01262 422212 or email bempton.cliffs@rspb.org.uk