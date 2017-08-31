10 of the Best: Your guide to must see events this week

1 Music festival

Filey, Saturday September 2 and Sunday September 3 from noon to 6pm

Angela Chalmers has curated the postcard exhibition on at Woodend in the Crescent

The main stage is Evron Centre Gardens with another stage at Coble Landing and at the band stand. Also many of the local bars and pubs regularly having live music in to the the early hours of the weekend.

Free

2 Scarborough Golf Week

Various locations, September 3 to September 8

Golf week starts on Sunday

Scarborough Golf Week is a fun filled tournament for amateur golfers, commencing on the first Sunday of September annually. Established in 1921 it has proved to be one of the most enjoyable golfing competitions on the North Yorkshire Coast, providing a varied amount of competitions for both men and women.

The competitions are held over six days starting with team events on the Sunday, with various competitions over the following five days. Playing at Filey GC, Scarborough North Cliff GC, Scarborough South Cliff GC and Whitby GC, the courses are varied in nature on the North-Yorkshire Coast.

Admission charges apply

3Take tea

Jelly Roll Jazz band will be at the Spa

The Orangery, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Tuesday September 5 from 2pm

Sit back, relax and enjoy a vintage afternoon tea served in the Orangery accompanied by a pianist.

Sewerby Hall’s vintage afternoon teas include a selection of finger sandwiches, a home-made scone with jam and cream, a selection of cakes and unlimited tea or coffee.

Admission charges apply

4. Spa Orchestra

Scarborough Spa

The Scarborough Spa Orchestra’s summer season is fast drawing to a close. Today sees one of the traditional end of season celebrations when all the members of the orchestra take centre stage to play a solo of their own choice, usually one that shows off their amazing talents to the best effect.

On Thursday September 7 there will be no Spa Orchestra concerts in the morning or the evening, so the gala concert will be held on September 6 evening. This will be the return of a popular feature of recent years, a musical quiz.

The first letters of the all the pieces of music played during the evening can be rearranged to reveal a well-known phrase or saying which has some relevance to the season as a whole. Audience members can play individually or in small teams. Because the programme has been carefully chosen to represent the Orchestra’s usual mix of all kinds of popular light music, anyone who doesn’t want to take part in the quiz will still have an enjoyable and entertaining concert to look forward to.

Tickets: 01723 821888

5 See an exhibition

Postcards from Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, until September 29

Local established and amateur artists have produced miniature artworks that are displayed at random, creating a spectrum of colour on the gallery walls.

Each piece is on sale for £20 and can be to immediately taken away.

Artworks are sold anonymously and only after a purchaseis the identity of the artist be revealed. There are oils, watercolours, textiles and acrylics on show. The gallery is open weekdays from 9am to 5pm and weekends from 10am to 4pm

Free entry

6 Scarborough Jazz Club

The Cask, Ramshill, Wednesday September 6. Doors open at 8pm

On September 6th The club weclomes writer and piano virtuoso Adam Carpenter, with bassist Rowan Oliver and drummer Tom Townsend. The three friends bring a love of jazz, funk, gospel and music from around the world to create a unique, foot-tapping sound that is irresistible and full of energy. AC3 was formed in the rich microcosm of Scarborough’s music scene and promptly signed by Village Records in 2016. Their music can be uplifting, melodic, complex, or darkly evocative, but it always has a nasty grrove.

Pay on door

7 Party in the Park

Flamingo Land, Saturday September 2

Summer concert finale with Heather Small the Voice of M People.

The concert will also include a full supporting bill from 6pm, including ‘Ultimate 90s’ starring X Factor’s Beth Brookes.

Book: wwwflamingoland.co.uk

8Menu and Music

Scarborough Spa, Monday September 4. Food served from 5pm, music starts at 7pm

Relax with the wonderful backdrop of Scarborough’s South Bay whilst listening to some of the very best musical talent that the local area has to offer.

This week the Jelly-Roll Jazz Band brings traditional ‘trad’ Jazz to Scarborough Spa.

They have a large repertoirecomprising a variety of classic standards, ranging from Oh When the Saints and Down By theRiverside to The Bare Necessities and Moon River. Their main influences include bands suchas The Temperance Seven, The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, and The New Vaudeville Band.

Free music

9 Tea with gannets

Bempton Cliffs, near Bridlington, Sunday September 3 and Tuesday September 5 at 2pm

Take tea with gannets and find out about the life and loves of Britain’s largest seabird. Walks leave from the centre at 2pm. Cost £6 for adults, to include drink and cake/scone. Admission charges also apply.

Booking essential

10 Going Gothic with Tim Tubbs

Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, every Tuesday from September 5 to September 19 from 1pm

To introduce his new production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s Ruddigore which runs at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas street from September 29 to October 1, Tim gives three talks on The Gothic .

He exploes English literature from the 18th century onwards, on the 19th century popular stage, in Hollywood and the movies, and so by way of rock music to today’s Goth Culture and the phenomenon of Whitby Goth Weekend. Tim is a director of dance and involved with Scarborough Musicals. His Tuesday lunchtime talks take place in the Sitwell Library at Woodend, the former home of the Sitwell family.

Book on 01723 384500