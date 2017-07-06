10 OF THE BEST: Your guide to this week’s must see events

1Teddy Bear’s Picnic

Scarborough Spa Suncourt, Monday July 10 at 11am

Monday morning concerts fron the Scarborough Spa Orchestra take on a new shape when they become transformed into Teddy Bears’ Picnics.

Flautist Kathy Seabrook will lead the Spa Orchestra in programmes of music presented in a way to entertain the young.

Adults need have no fear that the programmes will be dumbed down. The music will be much as usual, but the fun presentation will encourage the toddlers to find enjoyment in singing, dancing and playing with music.

Tickets: 01723 821888

The Teddy Bears Picnic concerts are each Monday at the Spa

2Take a tour

Ryedale Vineyards, Malton, Saturday July 8 at 2pm

Ryedale Vineyards was planted in 2006 at Westow with a second site at Howsham established in 2008. They are the most northerly commercial vineyard in Britain. They produce delicious wines that have won awards annually. There are tours on Saturday July 8, Saturday July 29, August 5, 12 and 26. There is a cheese and wine tasting session on Thursday July 20, Thursday August 3 and August 24. All sessions start at 7pm,

Booking essential: www.ryedalevineyards.co.uk

3 Scarborough Community Choir

South Cliff Methodist Church, Scarborough, Monday July 10 at 7.45pm

This is the first in the series of concerts hosted by South Cliff Methodist Church. All concerts are on Monday and they start at 7.45pm. Next in the season are the Celebration Singers on Monday July 17. Ticket proceeds go to the church. Donations from refreshments in support of Macmillan nurses.

Tickets £6 on door

4 Scarborough Electronic Organ Society

Scarborough Collection, Flower of May, Lebberston, Monday July 10 at 7.30pm

John Cooper playing his own Yamaha STAGEA organ – a new model which has some good orchestral sounds. This is John’s first guest spot at the society. Ample free car parking.

Tickets £9 on the door

5Barry Steele: The Roy Orbison Story

Scarborough Spa, Sunday July 9 at 7.30pm

Not only does Barry bring the music of the Big O back to the centre stage, the show also features chart-busting hits originally performed and made famous by George Harrison, Del Shannon, Jerry Lee Lewis, ELO, The Spencer Davis Group, and The Traveling Wilburys and of course the Big O.

Tickets: 01723 821 888

6 Bridlington Open Volleyball Championship

Bridlington South Beach, Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9

The 35th Bridlington Open Volleyball Championship is aimed at all levels of player and is contested over two days, attracting competitors from all over the north of England.

More than 500 players from 96 teams will descend on the town’s South Beach for the annual tournament, which is sponsored and supported by East Yorkshire (EY) Events.

The players compete in matched of mixed pairs and teams of four, with numerous countries previously represented, including competitors originally hailing from places such as Brazil, Japan, USA, Hungary, Poland and even a Rwandan international. The money raised is used to support junior players within the Yorkshire region.

Enter: www.bridbeach.co.uk

7 Antiques Roadshow

Castle Howard, Thursday July 13 from 9.30am

Bring along family heirlooms, household treasures and car boot bargains for inspection at the Antiques Roadshow when it visits Castle Howard with presenter Fiona Bruce. Doors open at 9.30am and as long as you are in the queue by 4.30pm you will definitely be seen by an expert.

Free entry

8 Scarborough Castle Community Day

Scarborough Castle, Sunday July 9

A day dedicated to the smaller independent traders and charitable organisations in Scarborough as a chance to showcase themselves to the local community. Scarborough Castle plays host to Chapterhouse Theatre on Saturday July 8 at 7.30pm. It is the first time the castle has been used for open aire theatre. The company is presenting Jane Eyre – a stage adaptation of Charlotte Bronte’s novel.

Admission charges apply

9 Malton Food Market

Saturday July 8

Malton Monthly Food Market is one of Yorkshire’s most renowned food markets.

It is popular with all those who care about where their food is sourced and is loved by local foodies, chefs and keen amateur cooks.

Each month it is the live cooking demos, live music and the freshest local produce that makes the atmosphere so special. The market runs from 9am-3pm with Talbot Yard Food court open later.

Set in and around the Milton Rooms and located in Malton’s central Market Place, the market trades from 9am to 3pm.

Enjoy more than 35 food and drink stalls each month, live music, chef demos and delicious street food.

Free parking and free entry

10 Beside the Seaside Scarborough Art Gallery, The Crescent, until September 24

Travelling down memory lane the exhibition explores the history of the seaside holiday, what it meant for the British people and how traditions have changed over time.

Enjoy the old films of Scarborough, tantalising and tacky souvenirs, fun interactives, giant tourist posters from the last few decades and specially commissioned deckchairs. On Wednesday July 12 the art gallery invites visitors to join curator Jennifer Dunne, on an exclusive Store Tour: Seaside Collections.

Visitors can explore the stored collections and learn about the weird and wonderful objects surrounding the UK’s very first Seaside resort – from period bathing costumes to fascinating seaside entertainment ephemera. Rowntrees of Scarborough Remembered is also at the art gallery until Sunday July 9.

The fond memories of Rowntree’s department store and cafés are captured in this exhibition, curated by Scarborough Museums Trust’s volunteers. It features a variety of rarely seen objects and photographs from the Scarborough Collections.

North Yorkshire Virtual School: Home is where the ‘art’ is opens on Tuesday July 11. Showcased in Scarborough Art Gallery for the first time, the inspiring artwork has been produced by some of the children as a result of competitions.

Admission charges apply