10 of the Best: Your guide to this week’s top events

1 Cliff Richard

Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Thursday July 29. Gates open at 5pm

Cliff Richard.

To celebrate the release of his new album Just…Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll Cliff has hit the road on tour. Cliff has returned to his roots to record an album of his favourite songs from the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll. These include Cliff’s renditions of seminal tracks such as Roll Over Beethoven, Great Balls of Fire, Sweet Little Sixteen and his very own debut single, Move It. The album also features a duet with fellow idol Elvis Presley on Blue Suede Shoes. This has been a career long dream of Cliff’s, which now becomes reality. He will be supported by vocal harmony group Collabro.

Tickets: www.livenation.co.uk or http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk

2 Jazz and Blues Festival

Burton Agnes Hall, between Bridlington and Driffield, Friday June 30 to Sunday Jully 2

A star-studded line up including Claire Martin and saxophone legend Ray Gelato’s Swingin’ Affair, Northern Ireland’s blues star Kaz Hawkins, and Mississippi native Lisa Mills. Burton Agnes Hall is celebrating 10 years in Caribbean style with stars of the Saint Lucia Jazz Festival. Saint Lucian bands flying over include the vibrant saxophone led quartet, Dynamix, pictured above, and Rupert Lay’s guitar and steel pan jazz quartet.

Tickets: www.burtonagnes.com or call on 01262 490324 (weekdays 9am-5pm)

3 Tom Jones

Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Sunday July 2. Gates open at 6pm

Sir Tom will play live for what promises to be a night to remember as he performs hits from a career spanning six decades.

And joining him on stage will be Into The Ark – the sensational buskers-turned-singing stars he coached all the way to last night’s final of The Voice.

Speaking on The Voice Sir Tom said: “These two boys are unique. There’s nothing around them like this at the moment. They don’t copy anybody, they are original. The record business needs Into The Ark.”

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.co.uk

4 Church tour

St Martin on the Hill, Ramshill, Scarborough. every Tuesday until end of September

Guided tours of this inter-

nationally famous pre-Raphaelite church. Tours are every Tuesday morning at 10.30am and last approximately an hour. Light refreshments are available.

Cost: free

5 Twelfth Night

Scampston Hall, near Malton, Saturday July 1 at 7pm

Armed with all manner of musical instruments, The Fools present an inventive take on Shakespeare’s rib-ticklingly good comedy of old-fashioned trickery and mistaken identity. Outdoor performance. Bring blankets/chairs to sit on. Do bring coats and warm clothing. Open from 6pm. Picnics welcomed.

Tickets: 01944 759111

6 Scarborough Food Fair

Saturday July 1

Scarborough Food Fair rolls into town this Saturday selling great produce. Setting up stall in Westborough, this foodie event will trade from 9.30am to 4pm selling cakes and bakes, street food, fancy goods, locally reared meat and other items.

Traders will be selling from the green and white stalls, attracting lots of attention from food lovers. Further dates: July 15; August 5

and 19 ; September 2 and 16; October 7 and 21; November 4 and 18; December 2 and 16.

Free

7 Talk Time

Concert Room, Scarborough Library, Vernon Road, Scarborough, Saturday July 1 at 11am

Friends of Scarborough Library present: Charles Rennie Mackintosh by Patrick Argent.

Graphic designer, writer and lecturer Patrick Argent presents a personal view of the work of Modernist architect and designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

The talk will encompass Mackintosh’s extraordinary innovative mastery across a number of disciplines and argue that he was Britain’s most influential designer of the 20th century.

Admission £1: members free. Refreshments available beforehand.

8 County Championship Cricket

North Marine Road, Scarborough, from Monday July 3

Programme begins with Somerset versus Yorkshire at North Marine Road for a four-day match.

Admission charges apply

9Scarborough Spa Orchestra

Scarborough Spa, Thursday July 7 at 7.45pm

The term “a national treasure” can be bandied about a bit too freely these days, but few people would deny that it truly applies to Dame Vera Lynn, who celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this year. The Spa Orchestra pays tribute to Dame Vera on Thursday July 6 in a very special evening devoted to the songs that made her famous.

During the dark years of the World War Two, those songs and Dame Vera’s personal appearances brought hope and optimism to millions. In the decades after the war, she re-invented herself and became a hugely popular television star with her own series running for many years. When she was 92 she became the oldest living recording artist to top the UK album charts.

The Spa Orchestra gala event will tell the story of her remarkable life in popular music, with many of her much loved songs performed by Samantha Holden. Earlier this year, Samantha appeared at a Scarborough Library lunchtime concert and made a big impression on those present who are looking forward to hearing her again. The orchestra also plays during the week.

Tickets: 01723 821888 or via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

10 Scarborough Jazz Club

The Cask, Ramshill, Scarborough, Wednesday June 5. Doors open at 8pm

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes Jam Experiment – a young jazz quintet who opened last year’s Scarborough Jazz festival with a blast.

They won the 2014 Jazz North Introduces Scheme shortly after their debut gig supporting Liane Carroll.

All band members write for the band and contribute musical ideas equally, creating a beautifully varied set of music and a very individual, cool and funky sound.

The members are saxophonist Alexander Bone (winner of the inaugural BBC Young Musician Jazz Award and Rising Star in the 2016 British Jazz Awards), Rory Ingham (trombone), Toby Comeau (keyboard), Joe Lee (bass) and Jonny Mansfield (drums). This gig is part of their 30-date UK Album Launch Tour 2017. Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45pm Admission £6.

Tickets on the door