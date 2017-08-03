10 of the Best: Your must see guide to this week’s events

1 Flamborough Lighthouse

Tours every day during school holidays apart from Friday

Thornton le Dale Show is on Wednesday. It attracts hundreds of visitors each year

Staff from Sewerby Hall and Gardens offer visitors informative guided tours of this iconic structure daily between noon and 4pm. The lighthouse is located on Flamborough Head and offers views over Bridlington Bay and the Heritage Coast. Visitors can climb the 119 steps to the top of the lighthouse to see the magnificent views of the surrounding area, all the while learning about the history of the lighthouse and Trinity House.

Tours cost adults £4.40, children and over 60s £3.30 and families (two adults and two children) £13.40.

2Thornton le Dale Show

Thornton le Dale, Wednesday August 9

Angela Chalmers has curated the postcard exhibition at Woodend

On display will be many fine examples of local craft skills typically including wood

turning, furniture making, handcrafted greetings cards, pottery, silk printing, painting

and dyeing, hand embroidered pictures, jewellery making, candle making, stained

glass, fine art, cold cast bronze, handmade soap, patchwork and quilting etc. There are long established classes for cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and horses and an everpopular

Scarborough Food Fair is on Saturday

fur and feather section. Traditional rural crafts not surprisingly figure

prominently.

Plus open sheepdog trials. Live music is now a well-established and highly popular attraction at the Show.

Featured bands this year include Dave Clegg Swing

Scarborough Cricket Festival starts on Sunday

Band, Ali and the Beachcombers and Railroad Hobos. Deliciously Yorkshire marquee and Made in Yorkshire marquee.

Admission charges apply

3Scarborough Food Fair

Westborough, Saturday August 5 from 9.30am to 4.30pm

Scarborough Food Fair returns to the seaside town for its first outing of the new month.

Artisans and producers alike will be attracting lots of attention from food lovers. Cakes and bakes, street food, fancy goods, locally reared meats, other treats and store cupboard essentials will in place so folks to taste, try and buy.

Caroline Anderson, co-organiser of the Scarborough Food Fair, said: “We are back in Scarborough for our first ‘outing’ in August. Foodie folks can take advantage of artisan produce at Scarborough Food Fair in this beautiful seaside town.

“We would like to thank all our customers for helping make Scarborough Food Fair a success so far, and also for the support of Scarborough Borough Council.

Free

4 Scarborough Spa Orchestra

Scarborough Spa, Thursday August 10 at 7.45pm

Scarborough Spa Orchestra pays tribute to Rodgers and Hammerstein. Soloists in Maria Bovino and Owen Webb and members of the chorus of the York Musical Theatre Company also feature.

In addition to South Pacific and The Sound of Music, the show will include full selections from Carousel, The King and I, and Oklahoma. Today the rafters of the Spa Grand Hall will be ringing with a programme of Orchestral Showstoppers, featuring West Side Story, Carmen, the Can Can, the Mexican Fire Dance and Ravel’s famous Bolero.

Tickets: 01723 821888

5Rachel Harrington

Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, Thursday August 3 at 7.30pm

Rachel Harrington makes a return visit to Scarborough having played the Stephen Joseph Theatre in 2009.

An artist who has garnered high praise she plays old timey traditional folk tunes and acoustic ballads rooted in the Americana genre.

Tickets: 01723 384500

6Wish You Were Here

Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, from August 5 to September 29

Local amateur and established artists have produced miniature artworks. Each piece will be on sale for only £20 and will be available to immediately take away.

Artworks will be sold anonymously and only after a purchase will the identity of the artist be revealed. It will be a great opportunity to buy an original masterpiece from an established or emerging artist.

Free entry

7Madness

Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Thursday August 3. Gates open at 6pm

Madness - led by Suggs - play all their hits from Our House, Welcome to the House of Fun to Driving In My Car. Taking to the stage on Saturday August 5 is 80s V 90s features Living in a Box, Midge Ure, Johnny Hates Jazz Human League and more.

Tickets: 01723 818111

8Free fun days

Piazza, The Sands, North Bay, Scarborough, August 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26, 30, Sep 1 and 2

This family show features Scarborough’s very own Magic Mike, Uncle Brian’s Funday and Magical fun with Safire, also appearing with Bernie Clifton at Scarborough Spa. Shows at noon, 1pm, 2pm & 3pm On Tuesday August 8 thre is a free show at the Open Air Theatre. Tony Peers Stage show starts at 1.45pm with a parade and Punch and Judy. On the bill are Safire, Twilight Productions, TLC of Dance, The Big Music Project, West End vocalist Michael Courtney,

Rowlies Academy of Dance,

Cast from the Spa Theatre Summer Show.

Free

9Music in the Park

Peasholm Park, Scarborough, every Sunday until August 27 from 2.30pm

Sundays are brass band days. The line up is August

August 6: Fanfare Brass

August 13: Five Star Brass

August 20: Yorkshire Wolds Brass

August 27: Simply Brass Also take advantage of the park facilities – cafe, ice-cream stalls, boating on the lake, putting green, feed the ducks and squirrels and explore the park.

Free entry

10 Scarborough Cricket Festival

North Marine Road Cricket Ground, Scarborough, from Sunday August 6 to Wednesday August 9

One of the major sporting events in Scarborough’s calendar, thousands flock to the event each year. The annual Scarborough Cricket Festival will start on Sunday when the county side will be hosting Essex. The newly promoted side are led off the field by former popular Yorkshire pair Chris Silverwood and Anthony McGrath.

VIP visitors often include Dickie Bird and sometimes Geoffrey Boycott. Parking near the ground gets full so early arrival is recommended.

William Street is one of the biggest and nearest car parks for the cricket.

Admission charges apply