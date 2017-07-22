1917 court: A select few exempt from active service

Scarborough Tribunal sat on Tuesday evening, the Mayor (Mr CC Graham) presiding. There were also present: Dr Everley Taylor, Mr G Haigh, and Mr J Farquhar, with the Military Representative (Major Boyce).

Major Boyce said they had a number of C3 (category) men. The military were not calling up C3 men at present. His objective was to enable the military to keep in touch with these men.

A schoolmaster, C3, urged that it was in the national interest he should remain in his present employment. Temporary exemption was allowed to the 15th December.

The cashier and secretary of a fish selling company, C3 men, were granted temporary exemption to the 31st December.

A chartered account’s clerk (33), married, C3 was granted temporary exemption for six months.

A discharged soldier, aged 36, now employed as a house painter, stated that he was discharged from the Army after about two months with consumption. His category was C3. Temporary exemption was granted for three months.

An assistant schoolmaster at a local college, aged 23, and in category C3, was exempted temporarily to the 15th December.

The headmaster of a preparatory school, single, and aged 39, another C3 man, received conditional exemption.

A gardener, married, in the employ of a resident on the South Cliff, was appealed for by his employer, who stated that he was now cultivating his garden in part for home produce, also the whole of a half acre at Wheatcroft for the supply of his household and that of the man himself.

He would not have made the application had the man been in sounder health, but ever since he had been operated on for appendicitis he had had very indifferent health.

Being a C3 man he was granted temporary exemption for six months.

In the case of the brakehand on a rotary newspaper machine and the head of the dispatch department of a newspaper Major Boyce said that there was an agreement in the case of the latter for temporary exemption to the 1st January and in the other case temporary exemption until an efficient substitute was found.

The employers’ representative: The substitute to be found by you, sir.

Major Boyce: Yes, we should have to find him.

Temporary exemptions were granted as stated.

A grocer’s traveller, C1, who had come from Windemere to Scarborough, and whose case was before the Local Tribunal for review on July 5th, being then adjourned to go before the Special Medical Board, a right of the Local Tribunal which he disputed as being an attested man, again appeared for review of his case.

The Town Clerk referred to two decisions of the Central Tribunal affecting similar cases, and the Scarborough Tribunal decided, in view of those two decisions, to amend the certificate so as to adjourn the case for a week in order that the Medical Officer of Health might make an examination and report to the Tribunal.

A fisherman (25) recently married, had no category, not having been examined, and the case was adjourned for a week to enable him to present himself to the naval recruiting authority before the tribunal considered his case on other grounds.

A bottler, aged twenty-two and single, urged that he volunteered for the Navy and was discharged with a permanent injury in June, 1916. He now contended that if he had to go into the service again he should go into the Navy which was his choice and not into the Army.

The case was adjourned for a week to give him the opportunity of being examined by a medical officer for the Navy.

The case of a hairdresser (40), B1, had been adjourned for the production of a doctor’s certificate.

The case was adjourned for a week to allow him to be again examined by a medical board.