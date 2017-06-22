Arts and Culture: Jason Manford

Scarborough Spa, Wednesday November 28, 2018

Tickets go on sale this week for the Scarborough date of Manford’s Muddle Class tour.

It promises to feature a wealth of new material about Jason growing up ‘working class’ then finding, over the years, that part of him has become ‘middle class’. Jason said: “I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it’s changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven’t changed a bit. It’s going to be a great tour and I can’t wait to see you there.”

Tickets: 01723 821888