Chamber music: Marvellous Mozart - Stephen Joseph Theatre

A weekend-long festival celebrating the life and work of Mozart takes place at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, this month.

The programme includes concerts, a ‘bring and sing’, workshops and a new feature film, all presented by the theatre in association with Music in the Round and its resident musicians Ensemble 360.

Music in the Round’s artistic director Angus Smith said: “We’re really excited to be presenting a weekend festival dedicated to one of classical music’s best-known composers.

“It’s Mozart’s chamber music at its best – music which speaks so directly and personally to each and every listener, performed by world-class musicians, and presented in the perfect intimacy of the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

“You won’t need any previous experience of classical music concerts or playing to enjoy what’s on offer over the weekend and we hope that for many people this will be a great opportunity to come along and try something new.”

Events include:

Festival film: Interlude in Prague

Friday October 27, 2.45pm and 7.45pm

The incredible tale of Mozart’s Prague years, starring Aneurin Barnard as the composer.

Come and Make

Saturday October 28, 10-11am

Creative fun for all mini-maestros and music-makers in a music-themed art and craft workshop.

Tickets are free – please book in advance.

Music Box

Saturday October 28, 10.30-11.15am (ages 0-two); 12.30-1.15pm (ages three-six)

Babies and their grown-ups can enjoy an informal concert, while children aged three to six will love their more interactive session with instruments and singing.

Family concert: Mozart for mini-maestros

Saturday October 28, 11am-noon

Join Ensemble 360 and presenter Andy Smith (from the BBC’s Ten Pieces) for this interactive family concert – the perfect introduction to some of Mozart’s best known tunes, for ages five to 11 and their grown-ups.

Bring and Sing: Ave Verum Corpus

Saturday October 28, 4-5.30pm

Enthusiastic singers are invited to join this session led by Stuart Overington, in preparation for an informal performance as part of the Saturday night concert.

Saturday night concert with Ensemble 360

Saturday October 28, 7.30-9.10pm

Betthoven Variations on Mozart’s Là ci darem la mano for oboe, violin and viola

Mozart Piano Trio in C K.548

Mozart Ave Verum Corpus with Ensemble 360 and ‘Bring and Sing’ choir

Mozart Piano Quartet in G minor K.478

Marvellous Mozart with Paul Allen and Ensemble 360

Sunday October 29, 1.45-2.30pm

An illustrated conversation between Paul Allen and the virtuoso musicians of Ensemble 360.

Sunday afternoon concert with Ensemble 360

Sunday October 29, 3pm-4.45pm

Mozart

Violin Sonata in B ﬂat K454

Oboe Quartet K370 Adagio for Cor Anglais and String Trio K580a

Piano Quartet in E ﬂat K493

Completed after the ﬁrst performance of The Marriage of Figaro, Mozart’s Piano Quartet in E ﬂat is launched with a grand ﬂourish and continues in bright style.

Tickets for Marvellous Mozart from 01723 370541 or the website: www.sjt.uk.com