COLUMN: Our community spirit is just the sweetest thing

A week of parties, pumpkin picking and peculiar buns meant we were a bit Halloweened out by the time the day arrived.

After doing every themed activity possible during a fun-filled half term break, I was kind of hoping to avoid trick or treating this year if I’m honest, but I didn’t have the heart to say no to Jessica when she skipped out of school all excitedly, having listened to her friends concoct their spooky sweet-collecting plans. Traditionally, we have never ventured further than the homes of our lovely neighbours, and the plan wasn’t supposed to be any different this year, as I thought they were still a little bit too young to be out among all the mask-wearing teenagers, but things changed when I noticed there was something strange in the neighbourhood … The streets were full of giggling little monsters, their grown-ups and excited groups of school friends – there wasn’t a teenager in sight! Clearly, there are worse things young adults could be doing than collecting sweets with their friends, but when they outnumber the little ones, like they have done in recent years, it can put a dampener on things. I am not suggesting for one minute that ‘the big kids’ shouldn’t be able to have their fun too, after all, adults love this time of year just as much as children - I’m sure I put the fear of God up a few people when I painted myself green to transform myself into Grotbags for a family party – I certainly clocked some shocked faces every time we stopped at the traffic lights on the way there! But for whatever reason, whether they suddenly lost their sweet teeth or decided it wasn’t cool, this year there was more loot for the little ones and they loved it. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, one spirit really did come through – community spirit. So many people had gone to the trouble of decorating their homes, so that trick or treaters of any age could tell where there were goodies up for grabs. Monsters, witches and ghouls roamed the streets with bulging bags of sweets that should easily last them until Christmas – especially if they really did manage to turn themselves green with the inevitable binge when they got home. Not one of them forgot their manners in all the excitement of persuading their grown up to let them visit ‘one more house,’ and it didn’t go unnoticed – people were still complimenting them in the days that followed - they did themselves proud; even the unaccompanied ones.The spontaneous first proper trick or treating experience proved to be such a special experience for my little witch and Pumpkinstein (he left the mask to his Frankenstein suit at nursery, so we had to improvise), that I am sure it’s a memory they will treasure forever – just like our first backyard bonfire on Saturday, complete with hotdogs, toasted marshmallows, baked apples, sparklers, fireworks and snuggling up under the stars. Can’t beat this time of year – let the Christmas countdown commence!