Dining Out: Indian Moments, Church Street, Whitby

In the depths of winter, as the cold snap sets in, what more could you ask for than a dollop of Indian Spice to warm you up.

Like many people up and down the country, I share the British love for a Saturday night curry, so opted to give Indian Moments in Whitby a try.

Famished after a day of burning calories exploring the many steep streets Whitby has to offer with my parents, we made our way along to the restaurant for an early evening meal.

The lighting on the building at night certainly entices you in, and the interior doesn’t disappoint either. Upon entry you are greeted by a stunning, modern design, neatly laid out so as not to feel cluttered.

Despite dining not long after the restaurant opened, it was somewhat surprising to find we were the first in, with the quiet background music doing little to enhance the atmosphere.

This did improve somewhat as the night wore on, reaching the levels of custom you might expect on a Saturday night. Once seated, we were greeted with polite service and promptly served our drinks and a pickle tray at 60p per head.

A browse of the menu offers a fair range of Indian cuisine to appease most appetites. With our initial hunger suitably satisfied by the poppadoms, we ordered our starters.

Me and my mum shared a plate of onion bhajis (£3.50), while my dad went for the mixed kebab (£4.95), both of which seemed reasonably priced for what was on offer.

The bhajis had a spicy kick about them, much to the delight of my tastebuds, but lacked enough yoghurt sauce to combat the naturally dry texture. The mixed kebab came accompanied with a side salad, which was neatly presented.

I’ve always favoured a vegetable curry, so opted for a bhuna (£7.95) for my main, while my parents chose a lamb rogan josh and a vegetable korma (both £7.95). We each ordered a portion of pilau rice (£2.95) and a couple of garlic naans to share (£3.50 each).

Nursing a slight cold and chilly from enduring the piercing wind fresh off the north sea all day, a touch of spice was just what the doctor ordered.

My dish offered a fabulous array of colour to the plate, which accompanied by steaming hot rice made for an appetising appearance - bettering the starter before it.

Meanwhile, the rogan josh had a kick to it, with the meat boasting a succulent texture. My mum enjoyed her korma the most of all our dishes.

Portions of pilau rice aren’t the cheapest, but each serving is a big one. You could certainly share two portions between three curries.

With the rice and naan bread we were too full to think about a dessert.

The overall arrangement of the restaurant is one of the most enjoyable things about a dining experience. The building itself is a former chapel and has that feel about it. But it is also well laid out, with the space between tables of a comfortable distance. Too often a dining experience can feel like you are intruding into surrounding table’s conversations, but no such problems here.

The experience was friendly and relaxing, with the food of a reasonable quality. They also offer a takeaway service which judging by the frequency of the phone ringing is popular.

Rating: 7 out of 10