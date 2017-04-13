Dining Out: Jeremy’s, Victoria Park Avenue, Scarborough

Just a stone’s throw away from Peasholm Park sits a divine gem in Scarborough’s high end food scene.

Jeremy’s is a Michelin restaurant and after seeing online the success it has had, it was a must to taste with a menu that will make your mouth water.

I booked a table via the handy Quandoo service on the website for a busy Friday night at the restaurant.

We were shown to our table and were offered complimentary water and a slice of either wholemeal or tomato and feta bread. It was certainly popular with my girlfriend and I, due to the fact we hadn’t eaten since breakfast.

There was a great selection of dishes with meat, fish and vegetarian for us to ponder and they caused quite a headache.

I chose the portabello mushroom burger, deep-fried mozzarella, grilled peppers, rocket pesto and fried shallot rings.

All the elements to the well constructed dish went beautifully together. It isn’t usually a starter I would pick but my decision was certainly justified.

My girlfriend opted for the tempting black pudding stuffed Staxton Wold pigeon, wrapped in parma ham with wild mushroom jus.

The succulent pigeon and black pudding worked well, held together with a wrap of rich parma ham. She felt like licking her plate the sauce was that exquisite.

It was great to see locally sourced produce on the menu which makes it that much more worthwhile.

Jeremy’s was formerly a popular butchers with the original black and white art deco style walls and floor still being seen today.

Across from me, the roast rump of Nidderdale lamb, bubble & squeak, creamed leeks, tomato fondue, olive tapenade and basil jus looked delightful.

My girlfriend praised the tenderness of the lamb and said it was one of the best she had ever eaten. It was rich and served pink. The classic bubble and squeak was served so cleanly and complemented the tomato fondue.

I went for the organic slow-roast belly pork served with mash, spring cabbage, carrot and swede puree, glazed baby turnips, parsnip puree, apple sauce mustard jus.

This was a special on the night and swayed me with the beautiful generous serving of soft flesh going perfectly with the crispy crackling. I’d never had parsnip puree before but the rich flavour and smooth texture was to die for.

The staff were all very friendly and attentive with the atmosphere buzzing in the restaurant. It was a lovely environment for such a delightful meal.

I love lemon so when I saw the lemon and vanilla frangipan tart on the menu, there was no hesitation. The sophisticated, aromatic and delicious frangipan went wonderfully with the brambles and bramble ripple ice cream.

Opposite me sat a sticky toffee pudding with a twist. The traditional dessert came with an orange marmalade ice cream which was delightful alongside the sweet and scrumptious butterscotch sauce.

The overall price of the meal came to £78.85 which you would consider above the average bill for two in Scarborough. However, what you get at Jeremy’s is a cut above and is well worth the extra money for local produce.

OVERALL RATING: 9