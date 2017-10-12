Dining Out: Lazenby’s, York Place, Scarborough

Even on a rainy evening in October it’s difficult to miss the sparkling fairy lights and bright red sign of the family-owned bistro.

Upon entering the restaurant we were greeted almost instantly by one of the owners - from the off Lazenby’s seemed like a friendly and warm place.

Looking around the decor is modern and follows a dark purple theme perfect for the autumn months - it gave it a cosy feel.

The menu is broad and to start I was tempted by both the garlic mushrooms, and the grilled goat’s cheese. But with one quick glance at the specials board my heart was set and I ordered the camembert with honey and rosemary (£7.50). And it did not disappoint.

The gooey camembert was creamy and rich and worth every single calorie! It was bathed in the honey which gave it a mouth-watering sweetness that I haven’t experience before. I’d go as far to say the dish was divine.

It came with more than enough toasted bread to get some serious dunking going and our waitress even offered to bring more.

My boyfriend went for the aforementioned garlic mushrooms (£8.25). An unconventional take on the starter, but he loved it. The mushrooms were served on toast with the intense flavour of Iberico cured ham and a poached egg.

For mains I treated myself to the slow cooked duck à l’orange, with creamy mashed potato with green beans wrapped in a bacon barrel (£15.95).

The duck was so tender it dripped of the bone and was seasoned perfectly. The orange sauce was tangy but not overpowering.

I couldn’t fault anything about the dish, it was absolutely delicious.

Across the table, my partner, tucked into the succulent 6oz fillet steak (£26.50).

I had to practically demand he let me have a taste of his steak and it’s not surprising he didn’t want to share.

The fillet steak, sourced from Wetherby, was cooked perfectly (medium) and was served with tasty crispy chips with a fluffy interior. Homemade onion rings were crunchy and the meal was topped off with a creamy blue cheese sauce.

I indulged in the chocolate fondant for dessert.

The deliciously rich and gooey fondant oozed out spots of melted chocolate and the smooth vanilla ice cream complemented it perfectly. It was a perfect way to round off a scrumptious dining experience.

The only thing I can pick fault with is there isn’t a vegetarian option on the mains but on the bottom on the menu it says ask a member of staff for any special request including gluten free, vegetarian and vegan.

The three-course meal was superb, and the owner and staff were chatty and welcoming. Prices are a bit on the expensive side but for me it was worth every penny. I’ll certainly be returning.