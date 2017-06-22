Dining Out: The Foxhound Inn, Flixton

The Foxhound Inn, Flixton

The Foxhound Inn is something of a hidden gem.

The frontage looks unassuming as you approach along Main Street, Flixton, and gives you no indication of the size of the pub and the foodie delights that await inside.

The pub has a huge car park, which always seems to be pretty full, which is a good sign.

We visited on a Saturday, early evening, on what felt like the hottest day of the year so far.

I thought it would be quieter than usual, with people’s appetites lessened by the heat.

I was wrong – the venue was as busy as ever, with families galore tucking into some serious food.

I say serious because if there is one tip I can give you about the Foxhound, it’s to make sure that you’re hungry.

These are portions that wouldn’t look out of place on Man vs Food – so leave your skinny jeans at home and put on something stretchy!

Another thing that strikes you at the Foxhound is the welcome – the staff are great.

There are lots of them about, and though they are always busy, they are warm, friendly and helpful.

Our waitress even took us to three different tables so we could find the coolest spot.

The menu is a sight to behold, with endless options including all the pub classics you would expect.

From fish and chips, to roast dinners, lasagne, curries, wraps, baguettes, salads and much more, there is something to suit everyone – unless you’re on a diet that is.

My mum chose regular scampi (£8.95) which is served with home-made chips, salad and garden peas. I opted for veggie burger with cheese (£7.95) which came with home-made chips and coleslaw.

Both were sizable and well presented, with my chips served in a mini fryer basket.

The chips are ‘proper’ chips – fluffy on the inside and crisp on the outside, and not too greasy.

The burger actually contained two veggie burgers, making it a filling, good value option.

I was a bit jealous of my mum’s salad and thought it would be a nice addition to the burger dish.

The scampi was lovely too, perfectly cooked and a generous portion for the price.

We just had room for dessert and were spoilt for choice, with cheesecake, pavlova, apple pie, crumble and chocolate brownie on offer (£4.95).

We went for key lime pie and a lemon cheesecake, both of which came with a whopping scoop of good-quality vanilla ice cream.

They were rich and delicious, and were a tangy, tasty way to end the meal.

This is pub food at its best, in a friendly, non-pretentious environment.

If you’re a fan of proper food that fills you up and leave you waddling back to the car park afterwards with a smile on your face, this is the place for you!