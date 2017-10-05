Dining Out: The Honeypot Inn, Speeton, near Filey

There’s nothing better, sometimes, than a pleasant surprise. And, on a cold and windy last Sunday evening, that’s what we got at The Honeypot.

I’d heard about it before, but never been, so we made the drive from Scarborough specifically to go there. It didn’t seem promising when we walked in to find just one other couple there, the place deathly quiet, and the barman asking us to make our choices quickly as the kitchen was about to close (I had phoned earlier, and we had arrived in reasonable time).

But we persevered – and were glad we did.

The pub is a former school, built in 1876 for the children of Reighton and Speeton. It’s impressive on the outside and spacious inside, with porcelain dolls and pictures of teddy bears all around. Whether that’s a reference to the building’s past, or the owners’ personal taste I’m not sure.

A blackboard detailed the Sunday roasts, and consequently, we were told, there was a reduced main menu on a Sunday; the

“extensive” menu is available Monday to Saturday.

But the Sunday menu was still enormous! On the list were nearly a dozen starters, a range of curry dishes and numerous mains, including six vegetarian options. The desserts blackboard boasted a dozen sweets, with others crossed off as they were sold out.

Portions, we found out, weren’t on the slender side either. Eye-catching on the menu were Fred Flintstone Ribs – with Wilma’s Ribs being the half-size option. A 20 oz gammon sounded as though it would take me a week to eat, while “Gone with the Wind” described Louisiana BBQ pulled pork sandwiched between two burgers, and not, it is hoped, the after-effects of it.

We chose one starter – and out came a triangular-plated seafood platter, with generous portions of whitebait, scampi and cod goujons. All very pleasant.

Our two main courses were a beef Sunday roast and a Big Dipper Burger Stack.

The roast was a small serving, but was still plentiful. The beef sliced easily, with no fat in sight, and was accompanied by new

potatoes, delightfully crispy and fluffy roast potatoes, a range of veg including cabbage, swede and carrots, Yorkshire pud and thick gravy. My wife

declared it all delicious, and just the right amount.

The burger bun was a little doughy for my liking and I could manage only half, but the two burgers themselves were large and succulent, topped with cheese and lashings of caramelised onions. The accompanying chips were chunky and cooked to perfection, and garden peas rounded off the dish, although salad was an alternative option.

Our meal – two drinks, one starter, two mains – came in at under £25; good value for decent, wholesome food.