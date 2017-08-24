Dining Out: The Seabirds, Flamborough

The Seabirds, Tower Street, Flamborough

Playing crown green bowls is a great way to find out information – including where to eat good food at reasonable rates.

So it is thanks to the women players at Brid Bay that I found out about the Seabirds.

The team held a celebratory lunch there and its members highly recommended that it be featured in this column.

When it comes to recommendations, little beats word of mouth and so it proved.

We booked in advance for our evening visit – which was well advised as at 6pm on a weekday the restaurant was busy with families and tables of twos and threes.

We were shown to our table and quickly served drinks so we could browse the extensive menu.

The food is locally sourced so it was no surprise that there are great fish dishes on the menu.

Starters range from soup (£4.25) to fishcakes (£6.95). There is also breaded brie wedges (£6.95) and creamy garlic mushrooms (£5.95).

My sister Janette and I decided to share a starter and plumped for a nachos with ground chilli beef and melted cheese with sour cream and gaucamole dips (£12.95).

It was hot, not too hot, spicy and plentiful – perfect for sharing.

The mains range from burgers to curry, lasagne to steaks and fish and chips to suet pudding.

That’s not counting the cottage pie, spinach and ricotta canneloni or the breaded scampi.

Janette chose the vegetable lasagne which was served with two slices of garlic bread (£9.95) and a side order of a mixed house salad (£2.95).

Again, the portion was plentiful. It was bubbling hot and declared delicious.

Rump steak with handcooked chips, peas and onion rings was my choice. I also chose a red wine sauce to accompany the steak, asked for, cooked and served medium rare (£11.95).

Neither of us could fault the food or service – nor did we have room for dessert but there is a great selection of sweets.

The Seabirds is a smart, crisply clean restaurant with a bar area and plenty of seating and space between tables so no-one feels hemmed in.

It has pretty hanging baskets outside, its own car parking area and a beer garden. The service was friendly and unrushed.

With wine our bill came to under £51 which, given the quality and quantity of the food, was very reasonable.

The Seabirds offers a gluten free range.

It is open at lunchtimes as well as evenings and has a Sunday lunch menu which includes pork, beef, turkey and lamb served with roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and seasonal vegetables.

Word of mouth champions again – pass it on, the Seabirds is first class.