Don’t Miss Out: Formby, Helmsley Arts Centre

Friday November 10 at 7.30pm.

Formby follows George Formby’s rise from awkward stable boy to one of Britain’s biggest stars.

In a unique one-man performance Ewan Wardrop plays the role of Formby, as well as all the key characters involved in this fascinating slice of his life.

Formby was a star of stage – with his ukelele and cheeky songs including When I’m Cleaning Windows. Leaning of a Lampost and With Me Little Stick of Blackpool Rock – and screen in films like Let George Do It, Turned Out Nice Again and Bell Bottom George.

Tickets: 01439 771700