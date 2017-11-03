Search

Don’t Miss Out: Formby, Helmsley Arts Centre

Ewan Wardrop plays the role of Formby.
Friday November 10 at 7.30pm.

Formby follows George Formby’s rise from awkward stable boy to one of Britain’s biggest stars.

In a unique one-man performance Ewan Wardrop plays the role of Formby, as well as all the key characters involved in this fascinating slice of his life.

Formby was a star of stage – with his ukelele and cheeky songs including When I’m Cleaning Windows. Leaning of a Lampost and With Me Little Stick of Blackpool Rock – and screen in films like Let George Do It, Turned Out Nice Again and Bell Bottom George.

Tickets: 01439 771700