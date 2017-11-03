Don’t Miss Out: Formby, Helmsley Arts Centre

Friday November 10 at 7.30pm.
Formby follows George Formby’s rise from awkward stable boy to one of Britain’s biggest stars.
In a unique one-man performance Ewan Wardrop plays the role of Formby, as well as all the key characters involved in this fascinating slice of his life.
Formby was a star of stage – with his ukelele and cheeky songs including When I’m Cleaning Windows. Leaning of a Lampost and With Me Little Stick of Blackpool Rock – and screen in films like Let George Do It, Turned Out Nice Again and Bell Bottom George.
Tickets: 01439 771700
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scarborough News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.