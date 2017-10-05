Just Down the Road: Russian State Ballet of Siberia, Hull New Theatre, January 23 to 27

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia will perform five ballets at Hull New Theatre in January as part of a UK tour.

The acclaimed company, formed in 1981, will present The Snow Maiden, Romeo and Juliet, Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and Cinderella, all accompanied by live orchestra.

Each show will feature multimedia sets combined with superb soloists and corps de ballet who never fail to delight audiences with their breath-taking physical ability and dazzling costumes.

Sergei Bobrov is artistic director of The Russian State Ballet of Siberia, which has quickly established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies and built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and unusual depth.

He said: “It is always a pleasure to bring the unique traditions of Russian ballet to British audiences.

“Touring across the UK with a full company of dancers as well as highly-skilled musicians is always exciting and for me, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life on stage.”

Tickets are available on 01482 300 306