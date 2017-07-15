Magpie Cafe Recipe: Wild salmon, pak choi and mushroom

Here is this week’s fish recipe courtesy of Paul Gildroy at Whitby’s Magpie Cafe
Ingredients - serves 4
4 x 200g wild local salmon
1 tsp Chinese Five Spice
Handful of Panko Breadcrumbs
3 shallots (finely sliced)
500g mixed mushrooms (Shiitake, Maitake, Eryngii and Oyster)
1 thumb piece of ginger (finely diced)
2 cloves of garlic (sliced)
1 green chilli (finely sliced)
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
1 tablespoon light soy sauce
oil for cooking
salt and pepper
Method
Mix the breadcrumbs with the Chinese Five Spice and coat the pieces of salmon in the crumb.
Heat a little oil in a pan and carefully lay in the salmon (flesh side down).
Pan fry for approx 3 minutes the turn them over, place the pan into a pre-heated oven for 6-8 minutes or until the fish feels firm is gently squeezed.
Meanwhile, in a wok or similar, heat a little oil and add the shallots, after 1 minute add the garlic, chilli and ginger.
Stir fry for 1 minute before adding the mushrooms, continue to stir fry for approximately 4 minutes or until the mushrooms are golden, stirring and shaking the pan continuously.
Add the rice wine vinegar and the soy sauce, toss for a further minute and then remove the mushrooms from the pan and set aside to keep warm.
Add a little oil to the wok and then add the Pak Choi, stir fry for a couple of minutes turning occasionally or until golden all round.
To serve simply, divide the mushrooms between 4 plates, same with the Pak Choi and finally sit on the wild salmon. Serve immediately.