Magpie Cafe Recipe: Wild salmon, pak choi and mushroom

Here is this week’s fish recipe courtesy of Paul Gildroy at Whitby’s Magpie Cafe

Ingredients - serves 4

Chef Paul Gildroy

4 x 200g wild local salmon

1 tsp Chinese Five Spice

Handful of Panko Breadcrumbs

3 shallots (finely sliced)

500g mixed mushrooms (Shiitake, Maitake, Eryngii and Oyster)

1 thumb piece of ginger (finely diced)

2 cloves of garlic (sliced)

1 green chilli (finely sliced)

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

oil for cooking

salt and pepper

Method

Mix the breadcrumbs with the Chinese Five Spice and coat the pieces of salmon in the crumb.

Heat a little oil in a pan and carefully lay in the salmon (flesh side down).

Pan fry for approx 3 minutes the turn them over, place the pan into a pre-heated oven for 6-8 minutes or until the fish feels firm is gently squeezed.

Meanwhile, in a wok or similar, heat a little oil and add the shallots, after 1 minute add the garlic, chilli and ginger.

Stir fry for 1 minute before adding the mushrooms, continue to stir fry for approximately 4 minutes or until the mushrooms are golden, stirring and shaking the pan continuously.

Add the rice wine vinegar and the soy sauce, toss for a further minute and then remove the mushrooms from the pan and set aside to keep warm.

Add a little oil to the wok and then add the Pak Choi, stir fry for a couple of minutes turning occasionally or until golden all round.

To serve simply, divide the mushrooms between 4 plates, same with the Pak Choi and finally sit on the wild salmon. Serve immediately.