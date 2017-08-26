Magpie Recipe: Salmon burger with pickled cucumber

Here is this week’s fish recipe, courtesy of Magpie Cafe chef, Paul Gildroy.
Ingredients
800g fresh skinless salmon,
3 spring onion (finely chopped), 1 tablespoon chopped chives, 1 clove garlic (crushed), 1 tblsp Capers (chopped), 1 dessert spoon Dill (chopped), pinch of smoked paprika, salt and pepper, 4 brioche buns (halved), 4 thin slices beef tomato, 1 green lettuce, 4 spoonfuls of mayonnaise, 1 cucumber (cut into very thin strips), 1 medium onion (finely sliced), 2 tblsp salt, 200ml white wine vinegar, 2 tblsp castor sugar, 1 tsp Mustard seeds, 4 cloves, oil for cooking.
Method
For the pickled cucumber, place the cucumber and sliced onion into a bowl and sprinkle over the 2 tablespoons of salt, mix well, cover and place into the fridge for a couple of hours to draw excess liquid from them.
After a couple of hours rinse the cucumber and onion well, in a pan place the vinegar, sugar, mustard seeds and cloves, heat until the sugar has dissolved.
Place the cucumber and onion into a jar and pour in the vinegar mix, close the lid and leave for a minimum of 24 hours before using.
For the burger, place the salmon, garlic, capers, paprika, spring onions and herbs into a food processor and blitz to a coarse texture. Remove the mix from the food processor, divide into 4 and shape into burgers. Place onto a plate, cover and place into the fridge for at least an hour to firm up.
Heat a griddle pan, lightly oil each burger and place onto the hot griddle.
Cook for 3 minutes and then turn them over and cook for another 3 minutes.
Press with your finger, they should feel firm and springy.
Toast your brioche buns on both sides and on the bottom slice place a spoonful of mayonnaise, then a couple of lettuce leaves, slice of tomato, salmon burger, pickled cucumber and the top half of brioche bun.
