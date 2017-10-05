Music: Lunchtime concerts

Scarborough Library, Vernon Road, every Thursday from October to December, 12.30pm

The new season of lunchtime concerts start at Scarborough Library. The first concert features pianist Frank James.

On October 12 Francesca Santamaria makes her first appearance. She is a very versatile soprano.Popular bass Mike Leigh makes a welcome return in the premiere of the Handel Story on November 9. On December 7 there is another new programme – the Pablo Casals Story with cellist Clare Little.

Admission by donation on door