Music preview: North Yorks Moors Chamber Music Festival

North Yorks Moors Chamber Music Festival

The North York Moors Chamber Music Festival, now in its ninth year, takes place from Sunday August 13 to Saturday August 26 . It has been shortlisted this year for a Welcome to Yorkshire White Rose Award.

The festival will bring more than 40 classical artists to perform 50 different works in 10 churches at Danby, Egton Bridge, Fylingdales, Guisborough, Helmsley, Lastingham, Lythe, Pickering, Sneaton Castle and Whitby.

The title of this year’s festival is Arcadia, and each themed concert celebrates different aspects of nature, with titles such as Prisms of Light, the Elements and Cosmos.

Composers include Elgar, Schumann, Liszt, Beethoven, Fauré and Vivaldi. Masterworks will be performed by notable musicians and festival favourites including The Cremona Quartet, Katya Apekisheva, Rachel Kolly d’Alba, Matthew Wadsworth and local mezzo-soprano Anna Huntley.

The festival’s founder and artistic director is cellist Jamie Walton, who lives in the North York Moors. Jamie’s mission is to bring music to more remote locations and make it accessible for all, bringing communities together.

He said: “Each year we take our audiences through a specific theme, exploring thrilling music within the context of the environment we are so privileged to be part of. August is when the moors are rampant with heather and the vast expanse of our National Park comes into its own.

“As we approach our tenth year, the festival is going from strength to strength.

Last year we launched our own record label – Ayriel Classical. The aim of this label is to capture the excitement and spirit of the festival, building upon a discography to showcase the talent it attracts.

“We are due to release our next recording in September but festival goers will enjoy access to exclusive limited edition copies before it’s internationally released digitally

Tickets for all the concerts are £12.50, or £5 for students and free for children under 16.