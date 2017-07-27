Music preview: The Script, Bridlington Spa, Monday August 28

The Script

Bridlington Spa, Monday August 28

After almost three years since their last release, The Script has with their new single Rain, out through Columbia Records.

Rain was immediately added to playlists up and down the country and stormed straight into the Top 10 on iTsunes.

Their fifth album Freedom Child will be released on September 1 and they will embark on an intimate tour around the UK and Ireland, including a date at Bridlington Spa.

The Script last performed at Bridlington Spa in July 2013, becoming one of the fastest selling gigs in the venue’s history.

Freedom Child sees the band presenting a collection of urgent, timely, future-facing anthems that speak of both real-life events and real-time sonic adventurism.

The album was recorded between London and Los Angeles and for the first time, the band chose to work with some outside writers and producers including Toby Gad and Nasri Atweh.

The follow up to 2014’s No Sound Without Silence is available to pre-order now from http://smarturl.it/FreedomChild.

To coincide with the release of Freedom Child, The Script, who are no strangers to sold out arenas and stadiums, will get up close and personal with their loyal fan base at intimate shows around the country.

The tour kicks off in their hometown of Dublin on August 21 and will wrap at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on September Rain is picking up a phenomenal amount of support around the world. The single stormed straight into the Top 10 on iTunes and was added immediately to the Capital A List, Heart A List and Radio 2 B List. The Script also joined Nick Grimshaw on his Radio 1 Breakfast show and Rain is the Single of the Week on Radio 2. It’s also been added to over 300 playlists on Spotify.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow from 9am. Max two tickets per person. 01262 678258.