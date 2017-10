Scarborough Spa, Sunday October 22 at 7.30pm

In this production, Anita Harris brings her own salute to Judy Garland.

She joins Des Coleman as Sammy Davis Jnr, Paul Drakeley) as Dean Martin and Ol’ Blue Eyes himself in the shape of David Alacey.

Plus on stage will be Swinging Buddy Greco Orchestra under the direction of BBC musical director – Don Hunt and the LA Showgirls.

Tickets: 01723 821 888