Nostalgia: Beach scene Scarborough’s South Bay

A busy beach scene in Scarborough’s South Bay just beyond the Spa.

The building on the right is the South Cliff tramway station. This cliff lift opened in 1874 and was the earliest of three to be built at Scarborough.

Looking towards Cayton Bay there is no bathing pool which dates the picture to pre-1913 when building work commenced on the new outdoor attraction.

