Nostalgia: Beach Station, North Bay Railway, Scarborough

Beach Station on the North Bay Railway had two staggered platforms and was roughly half way between Peasholm and Scalby Mills.

Although the station was built in 1931, it was not used by passengers until the late 1980s/early 1990s, when it was used as a temporary terminus during the construction of the Yorkshire Water pumping station and Sealife Centre.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

Reprints can be ordered with proceeds going to local charities. Telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-171030-102416050.