Nostalgia: Castle-by-the-Sea hotel

A view along Castle Road towards Scarborough Castle and the Castle-by-the-Sea hotel.

A famous resident of the hotel was the artist John Atkinson Grimshaw who lived there

until 1879. It is believed he was so entranced by the building that he painted at least three pictures of the house.

