Nostalgia: Constructing Scarborough’s North Bay pool

Construction is underway to create a modern outdoor bathing pool on Scarborough Northside in 1938.

At a cost of nearly £30,000, the council built accommodation for bathers, seating for spectators and a swimming pool 230 feet long and 60 feet wide with sea water that had been filtered and chlorinated and heated to a temperature of 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

