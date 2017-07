Construction is underway on a two and a half acre site underneath the Cliff footbridge by the Marine Aquarium Company.

The Company invested the colossal sum of £110,000 in a gigantic underground labyrinth. From start to official opening on Whit Monday 1877, the work took three years to complete.

