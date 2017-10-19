Nostalgia: Floatplane in Scarborough’s South Bay

A floatplane is attracting a lot of attention in Scarborough’s South Bay as it waits for fuel to be delivered by the chap stood up in the boat next to the Shell sign.

The plane was taking part in the Daily Mail Round Britain race in 1913 and had just arrived from Yarmouth on its way to Aberdeen.

