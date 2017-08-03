Nostalgia: Friarage School

Have your say

Taken around the early 1930s this picture shows Friarage School with St Mary’s Church and Scarborough Castle in the distance.

The workman can be seen sawing flooring timber for a new development of council properties on Friargate which was previously known as Dumple Street.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection. Reprints can be ordered with proceeds going to local charities. Telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-170728-152710050.