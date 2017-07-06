Nostalgia: NALGO holiday camp, Cayton Bay

Aerial view of the NALGO holiday camp at Knipe Point, Cayton Bay. Originally the first trade union camp in the north of England it opened its doors in 1933. It had 124 wooden bungalows, accommodating 252 visitors.

The camp closed in 1974 and the some of the buildings became permanent residential homes in 1985.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

