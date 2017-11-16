Nostalgia: New lake Peasholm Park

A view over the newly developed Peasholm Park looking towards Scarborough cricket ground on North Marine Road and Woodall Avenue.

Work on the park began in December 1910, provided employment for 100 local men. Peasholm Hill, left, became an island surrounded by a water after 60 labourers dug out the park lake.