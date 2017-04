A steam train on the Scarborough to Whitby railway is seen approaching Peak Side, Ravenscar.

Peak Station was the highest point on the railway and opened on 16 July 1885. It was renamed Ravenscar on 1 October 1897 and it was closed on 8 March 1965.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection. Reprints can be ordered with proceeds going to local charities. Telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-170304-142653050.