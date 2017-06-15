Nostalgia: Peasholm Park

A view of Peasholm Park which opened to the public in July 1912.

The area in the foreground was transformed in 1924 to become a beautiful, landscaped, woodland walk. Peasholm beck filled a lily pond, ran over miniature waterfalls, under stone bridges and entered a children’s paddling and boating pool before finally dropping into the Park lake.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

Reprints can be ordered with proceeds going to local charities. Telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-170906-120218050.