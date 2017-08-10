Nostalgia: Queen’s Parade Tram

The Scarborough Queen’s Parade Tramway Company Limited was created on 4 March 1878, linking Queen’s Parade, on the top of the North Cliff to the Promenade Pier.

A cabin broke loose on 8 August 1878, the opening day, the lift closed for the rest of the year. With accidents every year, pump engine and water supply failures and a further landslip in 1887 stopped the use of the lift.

