Picture shows the reconstruction of the brige over Scalby beck at Newby after it was washed away in a flood.

Mill Bridge as it was known, was built in 1890.

Along the stretch of beck between Scalby and the sea at Scalby Mills there were at one time four working water mills.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

