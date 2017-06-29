Nostalgia: Robinsons Royal Blue Motor Tours

The white lines on the map taken from an advertisement show the extent of Robinsons Royal Blue Motor Tours.

Robinson used the trading names of Royal Blue and Scarborough and District for his bus services and White Coach Tours.

The company gave Plaxton of Scarborough one of their first large orders for charabanc bodies.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection. Reprints can be ordered with proceeds going to local charities.

