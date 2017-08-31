Nostalgia: Royal Northern Sea-Bathing Infirmary

Royal Northern Sea-Bathing Infirmary opened in 1861 and was financed by voluntary subscription the relief of the afflicted poor.

Later renamed St Thomas’s Hospital, it accommodated up to 52 male and female patients and possessed waht was then every modern amenity.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection. Reprints can be ordered with proceeds going to local charities. Telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-170825-133729050.