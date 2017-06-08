Nostalgia: Royal visit

Crowds line North Marine Road in Scarborough during a Royal visit to open Marine Drive in August 1908.

The ceremony was conducted by Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught, one of Queen Victoria’s sons accompanied by his wife Princess Louise, and their youngest daughter Princess Patricia.

The Royal party can be seen in the open carriage.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

