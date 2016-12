The title of this postcard image is ‘Sand model at Scarborough’ and is a graphic depiction of a gun carriage totally destroyed, a dead horse and soldier and a second horse stuck in a quagmire of mud.

The harrowing scene from the First World War was probably created by the two gents looking on.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.