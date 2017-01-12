Nostalgia: Scalby Mills and ‘Monkey Island’

A view of the beach area at Scalby Mills. The strange looking mound in the centre of the picture was known as ‘Monkey Island’ a popular playground for many generations locals and holidaymakers.

Visitors are taking advantage of low tide as they walk along the old Victorian outfall pipes which stretched as far as Jackson’s Bay to the north.

