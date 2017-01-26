Nostalgia: Scarborough cricket ground and tennis courts

A cricket match is underway in this early picture of Scarborough cricket ground on North Marine Road.

The ground was more than a cricket field: in its early days tennis, hockey, football and even outdoor bowls were also played there.

Scarborough Lawn Tennis Club shared the ground with the cricketers from the 1880s and the first Yorkshire Championships were held there in 1906. Tennis courts can be seen marked out in the foreground of the picture.

