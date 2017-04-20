Nostalgia: Scarborough’s North Bay Railway

Still popular today as it was when this picture was taken, is Scarborough’s North Bay Railway.

The first train, called Neptune, pulled out of Peasholm station in May 1931. In 1932, Neptune was joined by its younger twin, Triton, and the two operated simultaneously in opposite directions.

The locomotives were an exact scale model of the LNER’s Gresley engines, but instead of steam they ran on diesel, and pulled five open carriages capable of carrying 100 passengers.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection. Reprints can be ordered with proceeds going to local charities.

Telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-170413-124015050.