Nostalgia: Scarborough’s South Bay

This scene of Scarborough’s South Bay is taken from the footpaths close to where the Aquaruim roundabout stands today.

In the foreground is an elaborate gated entrance and ticket booth to the Spa area and on the extreme left bathing machines stand on an undeveloped Foreshore Road.

Construction of Foreshore Road was completed in 1877 to coincide with the inauguration of the Aquarium underground entertainment complex.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.