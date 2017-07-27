Nostalgia: The Moor road near Cloughton

Although the moorland landscape near Cloughton is relatively the same today as it was when this picture was taken the same can’t be said for the main A171 road to Whitby which has undergone many improvements and realignments over the years.

The caption on the picture reads ‘The Moor Near Cloughton’.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection. Reprints can be ordered with proceeds going to local charities. Telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-170724-084914050.