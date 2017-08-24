Nostalgia: Valley Bridge and Valley Gardens

View of Valley Bridge and Valley Gardens. Once known as Plantation the area became popular as the People’s Park and was the first to be opened free of charge all year round to both visitors and residents.

A corn mill was demolished and the mill’s dam was converted into a duck pond.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection. Reprints can be ordered with proceeds going to local charities. Telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-170821-122634050.