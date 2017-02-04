1917 court: Snainton boys snatch a satchel from bicycle

The story of two Snainton boys’ adventure - which brought them into trouble - was told to the North Riding magistrates at Scarborough on Thursday, Mr AH Robinson being in the chair.

It appeared that Miss Doris Edith Trowsdale, who resides with her parents at Mile Bush House, Snainton, had, on January 6, left her cycle at three o’clock in the afternoon outside the Snainton Post Office. She remained there about 20 minutes and on wheeling her cycle up the street she found that a satchel which had been attached to the cycle was missing. The satchel contained 12s in cash, a notecase, a leather purse and five picture postcards, valued altogether at £1 1s 0d. Information was given to the police, and PC Blanshard, stationed at Snainton, made enquiries and found that two boys, Albert Donald Watson and Claud Storry, two Snainton schoolboys, had been spending money freely.

Supt Calvert said he did not think Storry was there at the time the satchel was taken, but he was assisting Watson to spend the money. He (the superintendent) thought they gave other boys in the village some as well.

Miss Trowsdale said that the bag was taken to her the same night. The postcards were still in it.

PC Blanshard said he learnt that the lads had been spending freely. He found Storry at the fried fish shop, and in reply to a question as to where he had got his money from the boy replied that Watson had found it on Shepherd’s Pond - near to the New Inn - the pond had slight ice on it that night. Witness took him to see Watson and Watson said they had got it off Shepherd’s Pond. Afterwards at the same interview, he admitted taking the bag off the bicycle. Asked where the bag and contents were he replied: I threw them into the field. The boy Watson being undressed for bed, witness took Storry with him, and Storry found him the bag. It was empty with the exception of the postcards and correspondence. The following morning witness found the notecase in the same field. Watson, when charged, said: I took the bag off the bike. Storry, said the constable, stated that he knew where Watson had got the bag. The purse had not been found. Witness had searched the boys but found nothing on them. They had bought two flash lights, given three boys 3d each, one boy 4d and another boy a penny. Witness had received the money for the flash lights, and the parents of the boys to whom pence had been given had sent them to him. Altogether 7s 2d had been received.

Storry, who pleaded not guilty, told the magistrates he (Watson) said he got it out of his own thrift box.

The magistrates ordered the money to be refunded to Mrs Trowsdale, and Watson to pays 5s and be bound over.

The case against Storry was dismissed, but the chairman warned both boys as to their future conduct.