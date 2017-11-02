One for the Diary: A Christmas Carousel

YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, Friday November 10 at 7.30pm, Saturday November 11 at 2pm and 7.30pm and Sunday November 12 at 2pm

Christmas comes early to the YMCA this year, as Hatton Productions presents its annual Christmas extravaganza, A Christmas Carousel. After four successful years, due to renovations at the Scarborough Fair Collection, this seasonal spectacle may have changed venue, but promises to be just as festive and magical as previous years.

“Featuring the Julie Hatton dancers and the vocal talents of Stuart Metcalfe and Janna Leith, we are also delighted to introduce rising stars Cameron Davis who appeared in Monday Showtime gaining excellent reviews for his portrayal of Javert, and Chelsey Stubbs whose soulful tones are already renowned in the local area,” said producer Julie Hatton.

With many festive hits old and new, this show promises something for the whole family.

The cast invite you to join them on a sleigh ride with Santa and his reindeers, take part in a sing-along of traditional carols and many more festive treats to kick off your celebrations and get you in the Christmas spirit.

Each performance also features a guest Scarborough community choir.

This year choirs from Braeburn Primary and Nursery School, Hatton School of Performing Arts and Herford Vale C of E Primary School are taking part.

“This popular show has a loyal audience who return year after year, and Hatton Productions hopes to welcome them to the new venue at this earlier date,” said Julie.

“Unfortunately we were not made aware until late in the day that we would need an alternative venue and are reaching out to past customers to let them know of the change in arrangements.

“We are working hard to ensure this year’s show is our best yet,” she said.

Tickets: (01723 506750