One for the Diary: Aladdin, YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough

From Boxing Day until January 6

Young performers at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough are heading into ‘the most

wonderful time of the year’ after successful auditions.

Nearly 70 young people graced the stage of the theatre in front of an audition panel and sang,

danced and acted their way through auditions for Aladdin and Christmas Cracker, the annual festive variety show.

“We were thrilled with the number of young people who attended our auditions this

season”, said productions director James Aconley. “The shows seem to get more and more popular every year, as does the talent and creative abilities of everyone who

gets involved.

“The young people

get a lot out of rehearsals – it’s great to see everyone come in on the first day and leave with lots of new skills and lots of new friends”, James said.

Casting is complete for Christmas Cracker, and almost complete for Aladdin.

“We’re

still looking for one local performer to take on the role of Abanazer, the panto villain,

for the Christmas season, ”,said James.

“Rehearsals run every Monday and Wednesday

evening, with performances between Boxing Day and January 6, and we’re still on

the lookout for someone to play this key character.”

“Aladdin’s production team includes James Aconley as the director with choreography

by Julie Nockels from Rowlies Academy of Dance.

Christmas Cracke’ is produced by

Graham Ibbotson, with Katie Doubtfire as director, choreographer and comedy coach

and Rebecca Boag as director and vocal coach.

Anybody interested in taking on the role of Abanazer in Aladdin can contact YMCA

Productions on 01723 374227 or by emailing james@ymcascarborough.uk